Baltimore Council President Scott pushes for racial breakdown in city coronavirus cases

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott will introduce a bill Monday night requiring the city health commissioner report patients’ races and ZIP codes during a health emergency, a move designed to produce data that’s not been made public in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democrat is among a growing chorus of lawmakers calling for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by race, alongside already-public data on patients’ gender, age and county.
In a highly segregated city, where a person’s life expectancy varies dramatically based on what area they live in, Scott said this information is vital.
“We have to make sure we are tracking the data and putting it out in a public fashion to ensure resources are brought to bear in these communities,” he said.
Scott joins dozens of members of the Maryland House of Delegates in pushing for this information. Eighty state lawmakers have signed a letter urging the state health department to release data on coronavirus cases broken down by race.
For more than a week, Baltimore Democrat Del. Nick Mosby has been leading the charge to get more details on who the people getting sick and dying of COVID-19 are. He says early access to racial data could help the spot disparities early in the crisis.
A spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Mike Ricci, said last week that the state is seeking information about the races of patients from testing sites.
Other states have already published preliminary data on the races of coronavirus patients, which showed black people were disproportionately affected.
Both District of Columbia and city of Chicago officials released a breakdown by race Monday. In Chicago, about 70% of people who have died from COVID-19 are black. Roughly 30% of Chicago residents are black.
Chicago is now launching a health campaign focused on the city’s black and brown communities, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.
Black people in America suffer higher rates of asthma and diabetes — the kinds of underlying health conditions that could put patients at a greater risk of COVID-19 complications.
Baltimore’s population is more than 60% black.
Prince George’s County, also more than 60% black, has so far seen the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland: 23.
