Del. Nick Mosby maintains substantial lead in Baltimore City Council president’s race

State Del. Nick Mosby maintained his substantial lead in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president with the release of additional returns.
The state elections board published returns late Friday night based on about two-thirds of ballots received so far. The numbers showed Mosby holding at 40%, with a 10,000-vote gap between him and his closest competition.
The West Baltimore legislator has considerable name recognition after a stint on the City Council and a 2016 mayoral bid. He is also married to prominent Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
Also competing for Baltimore’s No. 2 position are City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, former City Councilman Carl Stokes and four other less prominent Democrats.
The elections board has received more than 138,000 Democratic ballots by mail or drop boxes, and 6,200 people voted in person on Tuesday’s primary. Tens of thousands of ballots must still be counted.
But Mosby’s lead stayed firm with the additional release of returns. Sneed lags with 28% of the vote, while Stokes captured 23% of the electorate so far.
This is Maryland’s first attempt at a mostly mail-in election, and it has resulted in a long delay on an official vote count.
Officials will continue over the weekend to tally ballots that arrived in the mail or ballot drop boxes. Results are scheduled to be certified by June 12.
The winner in this contest will face off against Jovani Patterson, the only Republican running, in November. Registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by nearly 10 to 1 in Baltimore.