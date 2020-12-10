Nick Mosby sworn in as council president, five freshmen join Baltimore City Council

Baltimore’s new City Council President Nick Mosby was sworn in Thursday along with five freshmen and nine returning members of City Council during a staggered, socially-distanced outdoor ceremony.
Mosby, who resigned from his post as state delegate early Thursday morning, aimed to inspire during a 15-minute inaugural address — five minutes longer than the new mayor’s speech two days prior — highlighting racist policy decisions of Baltimore’s past and challenging the new City Council to do better.
“Policy can no longer be the disease of Baltimore,” he said. “Policy must be its prescription.”
Mosby, a Democrat who previously served on City Council, emphasized his deep roots in the city and shared experiences with city residents.
“You know me. We grew up together. You stood in line with me and my mother at Mondawmin [Mall] waiting for Santa Luke,” said Mosby, paying homage to Baltimore’s beloved Black Kriss Kringle.
Also new to the council this year are Mark Conway in District 4, James Torrence in District 7, Phylicia Porter in District 10, Antonio Glover in District 13 and Odette Ramos in District 14. All five are Democrats.
The coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered inaugural proceedings for the new council. Mayor Brandon Scott swore in council members in shifts. Returning members, each wearing face masks and standing six feet apart, stood on the steps of the War Memorial, where the ceremony has in the past been held inside. .
Board members then retreated to the side of the building to, one at a time, sign a historic register book as required by the city charter. Each council member was given a fresh pen.
The five freshman members ofwere sworn in during a separate ceremony with Mosby. Standing in a staggered formation, the War Memorial behind them bathed in sunshine, each repeated the oath of office as Scott directed them.
Ramos, the city’s first Hispanic elected official, choked back tears after the ceremony as she described the historic nature of the day. Her extended family in Puerto Rico planned to watch the festivities online and her parents were watching in Massachusetts.
“I know this moment in history is a big deal,” Ramos said. “The Latino community is no longer invisible.”
Ramos said she stands on the shoulders of Mary Pat Clarke, a longtime Baltimore councilwoman and former City Council president who retired this year. Ramos will represent Clarke’s district.
Clarke and other departing members of the board, including Shannon Sneed, Leon Pinkett and Ed Reisinger, were not present for Thursday’s ceremony. Organizers tried to keep the crowd to a minimum in compliance with recommendations from the city Health Department.
“I would have loved to be with all my colleagues,” Ramos said. “We have to take all precautions.”
Also departing City Council this week were Scott, who was sworn in as mayor, and Bill Henry, who became comptroller.
City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 5 p.m. for an organizational session and at a 3 p.m. virtual luncheon.