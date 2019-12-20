Maryland’s state workers will get the day off on Tuesday for Christmas Eve, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
Christmas Eve is not an official government holiday, so employees would normally be expected to work or use vacation or personal time if they want to take that day off.
“I am declaring Christmas Eve a state holiday this year to give our dedicated employees more time to spend with their families and loved ones,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
State workers who are part of the state’s largest union, AFSCME, expected they would get the day off because a provision in their contract requires them to be off on “any other day proclaimed as a holiday or non-working day by the Governor of the State of Maryland or the President of the United States of America.”
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order closing the federal government on Christmas Eve.
Last year, when Christmas Eve fell on a Monday, Hogan also gave workers a state holiday. And earlier this year, he declared a day off on Friday, July 5 — the day after Independence Day.