Tisha Edwards, head of new Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, starts listening tour of city

Former interim Baltimore schools CEO Tisha Edwards, now the director of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack" Young’s new Office of Children and Family Success, has begun a listening tour of the city to hear ideas for how to best ensure kids thrive in Baltimore.
“Baltimore needs hope and Baltimore needs activation,” Edwards said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our city.”
The Democratic mayor and Edwards are holding listening sessions, called “community collaboration design sessions," in each of the 14 City Council districts. The meetings are scheduled throughout August and September.
Bloomberg Associates, a consultancy that aims to help cities around the world improve residents’ quality of life, helped the city create the structure for the meetings, said Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young. There is no additional cost to the city budget, Davis said.
“I believe that everything we need for success is right here in Baltimore. We don’t have a resource problem in Baltimore," Edwards said. "We have a leadership challenge.”
Edwards’ office is also offering an online questionnaire to survey residents on designing a strategy for the new wing of city government.
Feedback from the sessions and the survey will be used to write a strategic plan for the office, with a goal of releasing a plan by the end of the year.
Edwards also previously served as former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh’s chief of staff and CEO of BridgeEdU, which aims to help teenagers access higher education. She has also been a school principal.
The schedule of Edwards’ upcoming community meetings, which run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is below. Locations will announced as they are determined.
- Aug. 22 – Council District 9, UM Bio Park Auditorium, 801 W. Baltimore St., 21201
- Aug. 27 – Council District 3
- Aug. 28 – Council District 12
- Aug. 29 – Council District 7
- Sept. 3 – Council District 11
- Sept. 4 – Council District 8
- Sept. 5 – Council District 4, 5225 York Road, 21212
- Sept. 17 – Council District 6
- Sept. 18 – Council District 13
- Sept. 19 – Council District 5
- Sept. 24 – Council District 14
- Sept. 25 - Council District 2
- Sept. 26 – Council District 10
- Oct. 17 – Tentative citywide youth session