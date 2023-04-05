Child Victims Act heads to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk less than an hour after Catholic Church abuse report’s release

Within an hour of the release Wednesday of an attorney general’s investigation into abuse at the hands of priests in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese, the Maryland General Assembly sent a bill to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk to allow more survivors to sue people who sexually abused them.

The Child Victims Act (House Bill 1) is sponsored by House Economic Matters Committee Chair C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County and a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. This is the fourth legislative session that Wilson, who painfully related his own story of abuse to fellow lawmakers, has sponsored the bill.

The Senate voted 42-4 to give final approval to the legislation.

The passage “sends a clear message from the General Assembly and, hopefully, to the survivors,” said Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, the bill’s Senate sponsor and a Montgomery County Democrat. He took special steps Wednesday to time the bill’s final passage to the report’s release.

A request for comment from the governor was not immediately returned.

Until this session, Wilson’s legislation had habitually passed out of the House but didn’t receive a vote in the Senate.

“He’s shown courage that I’ve never witnessed before, being able to expose yourself like that,” Smith said.

Opponents of the bill, including the Maryland Catholic Conference, argued it would be unconstitutional because it seeks to create a “lookback window” to file retroactive lawsuits. Under current law, lawsuits can’t be brought by adults if the victim is now older than 38.

The bill was amended in the Senate earlier this month to allow the Maryland Supreme Court to determine the law’s constitutionality before cases are heard in a lower court and to cap awards from lawsuits.

While identical versions of the bill were moving through the House and Senate, Smith asked fellow lawmakers Wednesday to suspend the rules and pass Wilson’s version in an expedited process because of the delegate’s longtime advocacy on the issue.

Smith told his colleagues that Wilson was “literally the only reason this bill is here before us today” and that he had “demonstrated courage that’s been unparalleled, that I’ve never seen in politics or in government before.”

Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat who sponsored the Senate version of the bill in previous years, called it a “momentous day” to pass the bill and see the report come out together.

“This is a long time coming for so many people in our communities who have really experienced the worst possible kind of trauma that they could have experienced,” Hettleman said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said after the vote it was “a victory for many who were unbelievable victims for many, many years.”

“On this day when a report comes out that is going to be very hard for many people, we hope this small sliver of justice can be provided to help those who were victimized,” Ferguson said.

This article will be updated.