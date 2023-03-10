Key Maryland Senate committee OKs Child Victims Act, bill to go for Senate vote next

A key Maryland Senate committee voted 10-1 Friday to pass the Child Victims Act, a law that would make it easier for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits against their abusers and the institutions that protected them.

The bill, long championed by Democratic Del. C.T. Wilson and his fellow abuse survivors, had passed the House but stalled in the Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee the three previous times it was introduced. The bill would remove the civil statute of limitations for lawsuits and create a retroactive lookback window allowing abuse victims to file lawsuits regardless of when their abuse occurred.

With a favorable committee report, Senate Bill 686 will head to the full Senate for a second reading. House Bill 1, which is Wilson’s version of the bill and cross-filed with the Senate version, is awaiting a committee vote. It is expected to pass as it has on three other occasions.

Senate Judicial Proceedings Chairman Will Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat, sponsored the Senate’s version, having publicly pledged his support for the bill in December.

The Maryland Catholic Conference, the lobbying arm for the Catholic Church’s three dioceses operating in the state, has opposed this bill every year, claiming it is unconstitutional to open a lookback window under Maryland law. Attorney General Anthony Brown disagrees, and in a letter to Smith, said his office does not find the Child Victims act “clearly unconstitutional” and that Brown is comfortable defending it in court.

The Maryland Catholic Conference did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

Survivors and advocates have lobbied in Annapolis for years, and their reaction was palpable.

David Lorenz, the director of the Maryland chapter of the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, attended Friday’s committee vote and broke down in tears once it passed.

Kurt Rupprecht, a survivor of clergy abuse from the Eastern Shore, has regularly met with lawmakers during the 2023 session, urging them to make a moral choice and support the bill. He said Friday morning he felt “vindicated” and finally proud of his home state.

However, Rupprecht exercised some caution, saying it still had to pass the rest of the legislature.

“There are more votes to come and survivors are always fearful of more disappointment,” he said.

Public pressure has mounted for lawmakers to take action in the wake of a report by Office of the Maryland Attorney General into abuse and its cover-up in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore going back eight decades. That report could be released as soon as Monday.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said earlier in the session he believed the bill would progress. And Gov. Wes Moore, also a Democrat, also supports the bill, with his office telling The Baltimore Sun last week that Moore looked forward to signing it into law.

