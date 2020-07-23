US prosecutors seek 3-year sentence for former Baltimore delegate Cheryl Glenn

Federal prosecutors used Cheryl Glenn’s own words against her as they outlined why the former Baltimore legislator deserves a three-year prison sentence.
In 2017, Glenn said it was “incredulous” that one of her Maryland House of Delegates colleagues was getting a mere “slap on the wrist” for not fully disclosing his ties to a medical marijuana company as he crafted legislation to build up the industry.
“And now Delegate Glenn is asking for a slap on the wrist for conduct that is far worse than failing to adequately disclose a business relationship,” according to a Wednesday sentencing memo filed by federal prosecutors.
Glenn admitted in a January plea agreement that she solicited and accepted $33,750 in bribes to carry out political favors.
She is asking to be sentenced to home confinement, with her attorney arguing that she has no prior criminal convictions and that jail time could be particularly detrimental to 69-year-old Glenn, who given her age and medical history, is particularly susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.
“The Court will sentence Ms. Glenn at a time of global anxiety and uncertainty,” attorney William C. Brennan, Jr. wrote in his Thursday memo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every person on the planet and its toll will be felt long after a vaccine is discovered. Nowhere is the anxiety and risk as great as it is for incarcerated persons.”
Her sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.
“More than home confinement is required to reflect the seriousness of the offense and to promote respect for the law,” the federal prosecutors’ memo states. “More than home confinement is required to deter Maryland politicians from taking bribes.”
The prosecutors’ document describes how Glenn accepted five bribes during an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019 to introduce favorable legislation.
She took $3,000 in exchange for votes that would benefit an out-of-state medical marijuana company, and $5,000 to commit to legislation that would help a business seeking a medical marijuana license.
She accepted another $5,000 to pre-file a bill to lower the number of years of experience required for a medical director of an opioid clinic.
“The Defendant did this without any concern that those who treat patients with addiction issues should have more experience, not less,” the memo states.
The prosecutors rejected Glenn’s argument that “she succumbed to temptation” in accepting these bribes. They said she actively sought out these payments, including by telling an associate about her outstanding tax debt.
“She did it for the obvious reason that she hoped he would offer her money to pay it or, as they ultimately agreed, to help her solicit a bribe,” the memo states.
Prosecutors pointed out that recent corruption cases against Baltimore public officials ended in jail time. Sen. Nathaniel Oaks was sentenced to 3½ years after admitting to taking $15,300 from an FBI informant, who posed as an out-of-town developer and enlisted Oaks in a scheme to defraud the federal government.
And former Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges related to the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal.
“Between the two, Delegate Glenn’s conduct is more analogous to Senator Oaks’s than Mayor Pugh’s,” the memo states.
Glenn was at the height of her political powers when she took the bribes, prosecutors argue.
She was elected to the House in 2006 and was a leading proponent of the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The state’s medical cannabis commission is named in honor of her late mother.
Prosecutors said Glenn “evidently believed she was entitled to more than her legislator’s salary for her role in the genesis of this new sector of Maryland’s economy.”
Her arrogance, they argue, is once again best exemplified by her own words.
During a 2018 meeting to discuss cannabis licenses, the memo states, Glenn answered a question about how companies secured licenses without the help of expensive lobbyists by saying: “They know God and Cheryl Glenn.”