Chanel Branch was chosen by the Democratic central committee she leads to fill the House of Delegates seat vacated by Del. Cheryl Glenn, who was recently charged with bribery and wire fraud.
Members of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee cast three of seven votes for Branch, with the rest split among three other candidates. Branch is the chair of the 45th district’s central committee and voted for herself.
Her name will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has final say on the appointment.
If approved, Branch will fill out the remainder of Glenn’s term, which runs until January 2023. She would serve alongside her father, Maryland House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, a candidate in the Maryland 7th congressional district special election to fill out the term of the late Elijah Cummings.
“I’m nervous and overwhelmed, but excited to put my feet to the ground and start working,” said Chanel Branch, who works in the Maryland Department of Human Services.
Caylin Young, legislative affairs director for Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott, received two votes. He said he will continue serving the city through his role there.
“2022 is around the corner,” he said.
Branch will take over the seat long held by Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, before her abrupt resignation.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said last month that Glenn accepted $33,750 in bribes in exchange for voting for a bill last year that increased the number of state medical cannabis licenses, introducing legislation to ease the experience requirement to be medical director of an opioid treatment clinic, and introducing legislation to create a new liquor license in her East Baltimore district.
There were 13 candidates seeking Glenn’s former seat and each was interviewed Monday at the nonprofit Humanim’s office, offering their vision for the 45th District to the committee members.
Each was quizzed on the structure of Maryland government and on the district they aspired to represent: What are the boundaries? The demographics? How many City Council districts does the 45th encompass?
They were also asked about the challenges facing their district, with candidates referencing crime, poor schools and economic disinvestment.
Branch said she will prioritize fighting crime. She lost her son, 22-year-old Tyrone Ray, to gun violence in 2017. Already, she says, she’s made a difference in Annapolis: She and her father lobbied lawmakers for $3.6 million to expand Safe Streets to more neighborhoods around Baltimore.
“Once I lost my son, I went straight to Annapolis to fight for people because I didn’t want anyone else to feel my pain,” she said.
Branch originally intended to seek a City Council seat in 2020, and filed to run in the 2nd District, but said she believes she can accomplish more in the General Assembly.
Branch said her father’s influential role in Annapolis won’t sway her votes.
“Living in my household, we’ve always been taught to be independent,” she said. “I’m a daddy’s girl, but I’m my own person and I won’t allow our relationship to interfere with my work.”
Branch acknowledged the awkwardness of seeking the nomination of a committee that she chairs. Still, she said the process was fair, and that it wasn’t hard to decide to vote for herself.
“I was my No. 1 fan,” she said. “I think I’m the best candidate.”
There have been close ties between candidates and central committee members before: In 2016, when the committee was needed to replace then-State Sen. Catherine Pugh after she was elected Baltimore mayor, former City Councilman William “Pete” Welch received two votes on the seven-member panel — from his mother and daughter. He lost to Del. Barbara Robinson.
While the first half of candidates — including Branch and Young — interviewed during Monday’s meeting, members of the media were not allowed into the meeting to observe, despite central committee bylaws that dictate meetings are open to the public.
Executive chair Karenthia Barber cited Humanim policy as the reason for closing the doors, before allowing reporters inside for the latter half of the meeting and to witness the vote.