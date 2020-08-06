Baltimore City Council to hold special session in attempt to override mayoral veto

The Baltimore City Council will hold a special session Thursday night in an attempt to override Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s veto of a charter amendment that would create a city administrator position to oversee day-to-day operations.
The proposed charter amendment has become a sticking point between the outgoing mayor and his likely replacement, City Council President Brandon Scott, who defeated Young in June’s Democratic primary.
Scott says the creation of a high-profile city administrator position will “professionalize” local government and bring Baltimore in line with the best practices that are in place across several surrounding jurisdictions. The City Council approved the proposal and supported presenting the idea to voters for approval on November’s ballot.
But Young vetoed the charter amendment proposal late last month. In a letter explaining his decision, he indicated that there’s no need to enshrine such a job in the city’s charter. A mayor could simply appoint a member of their executive team to handle the duties of a city administrator, he wrote.
After learning that Scott planned to convene a special session to override his veto, Young lashed out at the council president. He accused Scott of wanting only to “cut ribbons,” rather than run the city and accept responsibility.
“In my opinion, the council president doesn’t want to govern,” Young said. “That’s what you ran for.”
Scott said that, as mayor, “the buck will always stop with me.” The non-political city administrator, who would work alongside the mayor, would help ensure city government is run as efficiently and effectively as possible. Under the legislation, the mayor would directly supervise the chief administrative officer.
Latest Politics
“No one says Mayor Bowser isn’t in charge of D.C.,” Scott said, even though she has an appointed city administrator. “Governing will be my job and always my responsibility.”