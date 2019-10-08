Amid pressure from Maryland lawmakers, state officials are releasing $900,000 in grant funds aimed at ensuring every resident is counted in the 2020 census.
Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord announced Tuesday that the earmarked money would be divvied into thirds, following input from the newly formed Complete Count Committee.
Democratic lawmakers on the committee pressed Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration in September to develop a spending plan for the $900,000.
Earlier in the year, the state planning department distributed $4.1 million in matching grants to local jurisdictions and nonprofits in various counties throughout the state. However, some lawmakers expressed concerns that towns and counties, including those in historically undercounted jurisdictions, had missed out on the funds.
About $300,000 will be distributed to the committee, which Hogan’s administration formed this year and tasked with getting the word out about the census.
Another $300,000 will go to the Maryland Municipal League, which distributes funds to municipalities.
The remaining grant money will be split evenly between Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties, with each receiving $20,000.
The census will be conducted in April with the goal of counting every person living in the country. Census data is used to determine how much money the federal government spends in different communities and how many seats each state gets in Congress.
Baltimore Sun reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.