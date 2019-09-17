‘What’s the state’s plan?’ Maryland lawmakers say Hogan administration is failing to properly prepare for U.S. census

“I am concerned that Census 2020 count is months away and the Hogan administration has not developed a plan or allocated appropriate funding for preparation and outreach to citizens," Mosby said in a text. “Last session, Delegate Wilkins of Montgomery County drafted well thought through and sensible legislation to ensure that all Marylanders were counted in 2020. Unfortunately, Governor Hogan stepped in front of the legislative process to create his own committee ― and now he’s dropping the ball and putting Marylanders at a competitive disadvantage. Other states have robust solutions of ensuring their citizens are counted and we need our governor to do the same.”