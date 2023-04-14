Baltimore Del. Caylin Young accused of misdemeanor assault at November public event

A delegate from Baltimore is accused of misdemeanor assault stemming from a public event in November, court records show.

An attendee of the event, Vann Millhouse, wrote in an application for charges dated March 7 that Del. Caylin Young twice put his hands on Millhouse and “physically removed” them from a public event held at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

“He said ‘We not gon’ have this!’ as he ran over to me the first time,” Millhouse handwrote in the document. “I was able to free myself. I continued to speak to the attentive audience. The defendant continued to come after me. He grabbed my left arm and started pushing me out of the venue while someone else was trying to get him to retreat.”

The narrative stated that as Young pushed the attendee out he said, “‘You were being disrespectful.’”

Young is charged with second-degree assault.

Young’s attorney, Vernon Brownlee, said in a statement, “Del. Young has a recording of the incident in question and looks forward to proving his innocence.” He declined to provide the video. Court records show the case is slated for trial May 1 in Baltimore District Court.

The office of the Baltimore state’s attorney declined to comment Friday. Spokeswoman Emily Witty said prosecutors needed time to review the evidence.

Young, a Democrat representing Baltimore’s 45th District in the General Assembly, declined to comment Friday when reached by phone.

Contact information for Millhouse is redacted on the charging document, and they are described only by name. A person with that name did not respond to a voicemail left Friday.

In the document, Millhouse wrote they didn’t know the defendant and were informed of Young’s identity by another person attending the event at the downtown museum.

Baltimore Del. Caylin Young talks about Senate Bill 1, the Gun Safety Act of 2023, in the House on Monday. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The first-term delegate was elected in November, less than a week after the event, and took office in January.

Young is also the deputy director of the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

A schedule of events for Baltimore’s Civil Rights Week last fall shows a Nov. 3 event at the Lewis Museum called “The Urgent Need to Protect and Advance Civil Rights for LGBTQ+ Community.” A spokeswoman for the museum did not return a request Friday for comment.