Misdemeanor assault charge dropped against Baltimore Del. Caylin Young

Baltimore prosecutors on Monday dropped the criminal charge against state Del. Caylin Young that had stemmed from something that happened at a November public event.

An attendee of the event, Vann Milhouse, applied for a criminal charge because they said Young twice put his hands on Millhouse and “physically removed” them from the event at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Young was charged with second-degree assault.

At a hearing in Baltimore District Court, a representative of the State’s Attorney’s Office said they would dismiss the charge and not move forward with the case. Judge Martin D. Dorsey agreed.

Young’s attorney, Vernon Brownlee, released a video Monday morning of the incident, saying it showed Young “did not commit any assault.” In a statement, Brownlee called the charges a “political attack.”

“Delegate Young has been slandered and forced to defend his innocence throughout this legal process,” Brownlee said. “It is a shame that an individual can press charges against someone without any independent review of the evidence.”

Young is also deputy director of the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights. The director of the office, Dana Moore, said after the hearing on Monday that justice in this case was served “swiftly.”

“This is what the court system is about,” Moore said. “We’re just pleased with the outcome.”

The video provided by Brownlee shows an individual standing and shouting at what appears to be a panel discussion. Young approaches and twice puts his hand on Millhouse’s arm. The two talk and, when two other people approach, Millhouse begins to walk away. He pauses and shouts again, and Young again puts his hand on the outside of Milhouse’s arm. Millhouse then leaves.

Millhouse appears in the video to be talking about how trans people are being killed across the country and how officials and the public need to be talking about things other than a “bathroom bill.” Some in the audience appear to encourage officials to let Millhouse speak. One panelist responds, saying, “Vann, I agree with you.”

The video shared by Brownlee ends as Millhouse walks out of the space.

The event, according to a schedule of events for Baltimore’s Civil Rights Week, likely was the Nov. 3 discussion, “The Urgent Need to Protect and Advance Civil Rights for LGBTQ+ Community.”

Young, a freshman Democrat who represents the 45th District, which includes much of Northeast Baltimore, declined to comment last month when asked about the charges. His attorney at the time said Young had a recording of the incident and looked forward to “proving his innocence.”

Millhouse was not present in court and could not be reached for comment. Millhouse’s contact information was redacted on the charging document.