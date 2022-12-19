Maryland Catholic Conference will support bill to eliminate statute of limitations for future cases of abuse

The lobbying group representing Maryland’s Catholic Churches said Monday it would support legislation in the upcoming state legislative session to prospectively eliminate the statute of limitation in civil suits involving child sexual abuse.

Throwing its support behind the change for future cases, the Maryland Catholic Conference at the same time indicated its continued opposition to a “look back window” that would give survivors two years to file lawsuits alleging abuse regardless of when the abuse occurred.

In a statement, the group indicated such legislation that would “retroactively revive claims currently time-barred in Maryland would be unconstitutional.”

Sen. Will Smith, a key Democratic committee chair, recently said he would support the “Hidden Predator Act,” which would create the two-year window. Current law gives victims until their 38th birthday to sue their abusers.

While support for the legislation has been building, the Maryland Catholic Conference has spent more than $200,000 in recent years to prevent lawmakers from expanding the state’s statue of limitations arising from sexual abuse claims.