Casper R. Taylor Jr., the first House of Delegates speaker from Western Maryland in 100 years, dies

Casper R. Taylor Jr., one of Maryland’s longest-serving House of Delegates speakers, died Monday. He was the first speaker from Western Maryland in 100 years.

He was 88. Taylor’s death at his home was confirmed by Scarpelli Funeral Home of Cumberland, which declined to provide a cause of death.

Advertisement

Taylor, a Democrat from Allegany County, will be remembered for his length of service — nine General Assembly sessions wielding the gavel, a record at the time — and his popularity among fellow legislators. The soft-spoken former businessman was considered by colleagues to be the antithesis of a slick politician.

Taylor fought to make health insurance more available to people with low incomes and once battled to salvage the final installment of a 10% income tax reduction.

Advertisement

He was an emissary for his isolated, mountainous district. “Welcome to Western Maryland!” he often told visitors.

Taylor used his influence to help establish or build up Western Maryland businesses and tourist draws, including a Jack Nicklaus golf course, state-subsidized air service to the Cumberland area, and Canal Place, a Cumberland recreation area of historical value.

Outgoing Speaker of the House Casper Taylor walked in 2002 on the platform at the Western Maryland Scenic Railway. (Nanine Hartzenbusch/Baltimore Sun)

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement Monday that Taylor’s work on Cumberland’s behalf “and his efforts to create ‘One Maryland’ have left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come. Speaker Taylor served Maryland with distinction for nearly three decades, as a member of the House of Delegates and one of the longest-serving speakers of the House in the history of our state.”

Born in Cumberland, Taylor’s political career began with his House election in 1974. He served as speaker from 1994 until 2003.

“Cas Taylor was the speaker who swore me into office into 1997,” Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, told guests Monday at a bill-signing ceremony at the State House in Annapolis.

“Cas was a friend and a mentor. When anyone mentions ‘One Maryland,’ it’s because of Speaker Taylor,” she said. “He championed efforts to make sure each resident, regardless of their ZIP code, has the opportunities and resources to find success.”

Taylor was also a mentor to his successor, Democrat Michael E. Busch. In 2012, Busch became the longest-serving speaker, surpassing the tenure of his friend and political ally. Busch died in office in 2019 after 16 General Assembly sessions leading his chamber.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In 2002, a state court reconfigured Taylor’s district to include voters in Republican-rich Washington County who didn’t feel the same kinship with Taylor as constituents in his home base in Allegany. He lost by fewer than 100 votes to LeRoy Myers, a building contractor and political novice, who served in the House until 2014.

Advertisement

Immediately after the election, Taylor, then 67, received a halting voicemail message.

”This is one of the saddest days of my life,” began then-Comptroller William Donald Schaefer, the former Democratic governor and Baltimore mayor. ”I don’t know … [long pause] … the electorate is so stupid. I should have lost, you should have won. You’re such a good guy. I’ve got to shed a tear.” Schaefer died in 2011.

Lobbyist Casper R. Taylor, Jr., the former speaker of the House, at the 2004 opening day of the Maryland General Assembly. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

After leaving the House, Taylor was a lobbyist with the firm of Alexander & Cleaver.

In 2007, the new House of Delegates Building in Annapolis was named for Taylor.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., immediately followed by a wake there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cumberland. Taylor will be buried at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Cumberland.

This article will be updated.