‘We’re not moving’: Protestors calling for health care access for immigrants arrested on Maryland State House steps

CASA members (left to right) George Escobar, Alex Vazquez, Lydia Walther-Rodriguez, Emely Deleon, Viviana Lozano, Trent Leon-Lierman and Earvin Gonzalez were arrested and taken to jail in Annapolis for protesting about healthcare access for immigrants on the State House steps. (Hannah Gaskill)

Advocates pushing Maryland lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide access to allow Marylanders to enroll in health insurance programs regardless of their immigration status were arrested on the steps of the Maryland State House Friday morning.

“What do we want? Health care for all! When do we want it? Now!” chanted the seven protestors, including Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s brother, Trent Leon-Lierman, as they blocked Maryland state senators from entering the State House. Capitol police and the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms created a path to guide them through.

“We’re not moving,” Earven Gonzalez said to senators and capitol police officers, his hands clutching the end of a banner that read “Healthcare is a human right” in bold red and black letters.

All seven were handcuffed and taken to the Annapolis police department on Taylor Avenue. Five protestors were placed in an Annapolis police van. The remaining two were escorted in separate police vehicles.

Co-sponsored by House Health and Government Operations Committee Vice Chair Bonnie Cullison, a Democrat from Montgomery County, and Democratic Del. Deni Taveras of Prince George’s County, The Access to Care Act (Senate Bill 588) would qualify non-incarcerated Maryland residents who are ineligible for programs like Medicare, Medicaid or the Maryland Children’s Health Program to enroll in health insurance programs through the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

The bill passed out of the House chamber last month on a vote of 100-38. It appears to have stalled in the Senate with only three days left in the legislative session.

Ahead of Friday morning’s protest, approximately 80 supporters of the bill gathered at lawyers mall outside of the State House, sharing stories of ailing relatives who need dialysis treatment or are suffering from cancer. Some expressed fear about what may happen to them if they fall ill.

