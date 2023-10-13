Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin to introduce bipartisan resolution backing Israel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

WASHINGTON — Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said Thursday they will introduce a bipartisan resolution supporting Israel when the Senate returns next week.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization, and its brazen acts of terrorism against civilians must be met with a united response that strongly underscores America’s unwavering support for the people of Israel,” Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with the families of those lost and missing, including families here in the United States,” he added. “The U.S. Congress is unified in working to support our ally, and to send a clear message to the world that terrorism against innocents will not be tolerated. I look forward to swiftly introducing a bipartisan resolution when the Senate reconvenes to demonstrate our ironclad support for Israel’s security.

”Risch, the ranking Republican on the foreign relations panel, said in a statement that “the devastating attacks against Israel are a reminder of why the United States unequivocally supports the people of Israel.”

”We mourn the loss of Israelis, Americans, and others who have been killed in these senseless acts of terrorism,” he said. “Support to Israel is already on the way, and Congress will work to speed up additional assistance as quickly as possible.”

The senators’ measure is expected to pass the Senate by unanimous consent.

In an unprecedented surprise attack Saturday, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets and militants stormed Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, killing about 1,300 people, wounding more than 3,000 and abducting between 100 and 150 people. Israel responded with over 2,000 airstrikes and called up 360,000 reservists, the largest compulsory mobilization since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where over two million Palestinians live densely packed and under a land, sea and air blockade enforced by Israel since 2007.

Following Saturday’s attack, Israel cut off Gaza’s electricity and the sole power plant is running out of fuel, which will restrict access to water, sanitation facilities and health care facilities.

No evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attack has emerged, but Iran has provided long-standing support for Hamas, including weapons and financing that may have contributed to the complex operation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said they will ask for unanimous consent in the Senate to approve legislation that would freeze $6 billion in Iranian humanitarian funds being held in Qatar that the Biden administration agreed to release in exchange for the freedom of five American prisoners held by Iran.

The need for that legislation may be moot: the United States and Qatar have agreed to block Iran from getting to the $6 billion account, the Washington Post and NBC reported Thursday.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications Adm. John Kirby refused to confirm those reports at a White House briefing Thursday. But he emphasized that the funds in Qatar remain untouched.

“None of it has been accessed by Iran at all,” Kirby said.

The House, meanwhile, remains leaderless and cannot attempt to pass legislation, such as additional emergency military aid to Israel, until members elect a new speaker.