‘You really get personal about it:’ Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin takes his long Equal Rights Amendment struggle to Senate floor

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland has been advocating for the Equal Rights Amendment, either in Washington or Annapolis, for more than 50 years.

A vote on his effort to revive the amendment is scheduled for Thursday and, for Cardin, it’s long been personal.

“My mother was a force in my family,” the 79-year-old Democrat said in an interview. “So many people I love are women, like my two granddaughters. I want them to have every opportunity.”

The ERA would mandate that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” The amendment, while first proposed in Congress 100 years ago, passed in 1972 and was sent to the states. But only 35 states — three fewer than needed — ratified it by the deadline, which was originally 1979 but extended to 1982.

It was ratified by Maryland in 1972 when Cardin was a 28-year-old state delegate.

“This goes back a long time and it’s time to finish the work,” Cardin said on the floor Wednesday night as the Senate began to debate his resolution that would erase the previous deadline for states’ ratification, effectively giving the ERA a second shot.

To Cardin, the ERA will forever be tied to the women in his life, including Myrna, his wife of 58 years, and late mother, Dora, a schoolteacher. “You really get personal about it,” he said before debate began.

Cardin’s third six-year term expires at the end of next year. If he didn’t return to the Senate, this could end up being his last shot to resurrect the amendment while in office. His resolution faced steep odds because it would require at least 60 votes for approval, and most Republicans appeared to be opposed.

Three additional states — Nevada, Illinois and Virginia — have ratified the ERA in recent years, but opponents argue that is meaningless since the original deadline was not met.

A number of states, including Maryland, have approved their own versions of the ERA. If the federal ERA were approved and survived legal challenges, it would become the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

“You’ve got to look at the facts,” South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said at a recent Judiciary Committee hearing about the ERA. “It never received 38 states during the time period in question.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Mississippi Republican, argued at the hearing that the ERA contains “very vague language” and that “women are already protected from discrimination under the law through the 14th Amendment to the Constitution which ensures equal protection under the law.”

Cardin counters that “there is no deadline on equality” and that the Constitution imposes no time limit on the ratification of proposed amendments.

“What are people afraid of? Minnesota ratified the ERA 50 years ago,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat, said during debate.

Cardin and other Democratic supporters said the ERA would help women preserve abortion rights and safeguard other protections.

Cardin’s Maryland colleague, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, argued that the amendment would also help women address “the persistent pay gap which disadvantages not only women but the families that they support.”

Graham predicted that Cardin’s resolution would fall short of the necessary 60 Senate votes. Even if passed, it would be a long shot in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Cardin, too, said it is “unlikely we’ll get it done (Thursday),” though he is confident that “we will see the ERA in the Constitution” in the future.

This article will be updated.