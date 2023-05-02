U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin not running for reelection. Here’s what Marylanders are saying.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin at his Baltimore home. He will not be seeking reelection. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

As one of the most prominent political figures in Maryland for over 50 years, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s announcement Monday that he wouldn’t seek reelection set off a wave of well-wishes and thankful messages from multiple generations of politicians.

A three-term Democratic senator, Cardin, 79, has also served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates, beginning his career in elected office while he was still a law student in 1967.

Advertisement

Officials across all levels of government — from local officials to Gov. Wes Moore and a slew of Marylanders who might try to win Cardin’s seat in 2024 — shared their praise for his work across everything from protecting the Chesapeake Bay to promoting international human rights.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Van Hollen, a Democrat who joined Cardin as the state’s two representatives in the U.S. Senate in 2017, said it was a “privilege to serve alongside him and in partnership every day for the people of our great state.”

Advertisement

He highlighted Cardin’s work across the environment, health care, the economy and abroad.

“From increased funding for our schools to bringing more resources to the Chesapeake Bay to expanding health care services and empowering minority, women, and veteran-owned small businesses — Senator Cardin has never backed down from a challenge or taking on special interests,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “We all witnessed this last week on the Senate floor as he led the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment because, as he said, ‘There is no time limit on equality.’”

Gov. Wes Moore

Moore, a Democrat who took office in January, said Cardin’s impact “is truly immeasurable.”

“Throughout his political career, he has fought for those who needed and deserved a champion,” Moore said in a statement. “He ensured equity in access to essential government services. As Senator, his work to enact the National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities led to significant advances in research that we saw all too necessary during the COVID pandemic, and his work as leader of the Senate Small Business Committee ensured equal access to capital for minority-owned businesses. We are all so grateful for his sacrifice and dedication that has made Maryland a better home for everyone.”

Former Gov. Larry Hogan

Moore’s Republican predecessor also chimed in, acknowledging that though they “didn’t always agree, we often worked together.”

I want to thank @SenatorCardin for his decades of distinguished service to Marylanders. While we did not always agree, we often worked together as Team Maryland to do what is best for the people of our state. https://t.co/cR6WdrmjiY — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 1, 2023

Other Republicans?

While Hogan has said multiple times he is not interested in the Senate, his party will be actively looking for a contender in the race, though the last Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland was Charles McC. Mathias in 1980.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, one of the national groups that would be charged with recruiting and helping a GOP candidate, did not put out a statement Monday other than a tweet that referred to expectations that the 2024 election cycle could be a successful one for its party.

Advertisement

Another Senate Democrat hangs it up! https://t.co/5yxUiWCALa — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 1, 2023

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks

Alsobrooks, a Democrat and possible contender to replace Cardin, thanked him for working to bring the new FBI headquarters to her county — a potential deal that is not settled yet — and fight for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

I would like to personally thank Senator Ben Cardin for his decades of service to Prince Georgians and Marylanders. pic.twitter.com/waXCLv8eWY — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) May 1, 2023

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin

The Democratic congressman from Montgomery County is another potential candidate for Cardin’s position in the 2024 Democratic primary.

He said Cardin had a “prodigious work ethic from Annapolis to Washington.”

I'm saluting Senator Ben Cardin for a remarkable career serving our people from Annapolis to Washington. Senator Cardin, Marylanders thank you and wish you and Myrna a wonderful retirement.https://t.co/5Ywy09loN6 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 1, 2023

Ben Cardin worked his way up the old-fashioned way through the Maryland General Assembly, the U.S. House and the Senate, mastering every level of government and always putting his knowledge to work for Baltimore and our state. A stirring story of public service. pic.twitter.com/ceW1uzQAmC — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) May 1, 2023

U.S. Rep. David Trone

Trone, another Democrat and congressman from Montgomery County who is expected to contend for Cardin’s position, said the senator has served with “intelligence, integrity and compassion.”

Throughout his five decades of public service, @SenatorCardin has led with intelligence, integrity, and compassion. He’s been a friend to all of us, accomplishing big things that make a difference here in Maryland and across the country. https://t.co/G2nw9WpCYs — David Trone (@davidjtrone) May 1, 2023

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Jawando, a Democrat, has previously tried to win election to federal office and could try again by pursuing Cardin’s seat. In a statement Monday, he highlighted Cardin’s role in securing $40 million in federal funding for his county’s projects this year and called him the “embodiment of public service.”

Thank you @SenatorCardin for your lifetime of service! Read my full statement here:https://t.co/hWV61T061s https://t.co/ixRzevxjiJ — Will Jawando (@willjawando) May 1, 2023

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones

Jones, another Democrat and one of Cardin’s successors to one of the most powerful positions in Annapolis, said in a tweet that “few people have fought harder or achieved more for Marylanders than” Cardin.

Advertisement

Whether a member of the MD House of Delegates, Speaker of the House or member of Congress, Sen. Ben Cardin has always put Maryland first. Few people have fought harder or achieved more for Marylanders than @SenatorCardin. Thank you for 50 years of service to our great state. pic.twitter.com/r8v3wmxjPo — Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (@SpeakerAJones) May 1, 2023

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger

The Baltimore County Democrat said in a statement that Cardin was responsible for “so many victories for the Chesapeake Bay, small businesses, veterans, accessible healthcare and, especially, the most vulnerable among us.”

“I expect Senator Cardin to represent his constituents as relentlessly over the next two years as he has over the last 56 — so it’s not time to say ‘congratulations’ just yet,” Ruppersberger said.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume

Another longtime Maryland pol, Mfume, a Democrat, said Cardin was “a model public servant, principled leader, and citizen” who he’s known for over four decades.

Ben Cardin is a model public servant, principled leader, and citizen. I have been honored to call him my friend and colleague for over 4 decades. He deserves our heartiest congratulations today and every day for the 57 years of untiring work on behalf of Marylanders. pic.twitter.com/jU0N79v6ue — Kweisi Mfume (@RepKweisiMfume) May 1, 2023

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez

Perez, a Democrat from Montgomery County, came in second in last year’s gubernatorial primary after a career that included stints as both the U.S. and Maryland secretaries of labor, and as chair of the Democratic National Committee. He spoke of the “Ben Cardin brand” on Monday.

Character, integrity, accomplishment. That is the Ben Cardin brand. Thank you Senator for your dedicated service. https://t.co/NpnF92iZOe — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) May 1, 2023

Other Democrats

Here are just a few other reactions from Democrats who’ve worked with Cardin at various levels of Maryland government.

You most certainly have, sir. Thank you for your service. Maryland is a better place because of your work. https://t.co/ZajporwZ2G — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) May 1, 2023

Thank you, @BenCardinforMD, for your unparalleled service to our state and our nation! You've given your heart and soul to our state and we're better for it. https://t.co/WG3L3KswTB — Senator Will Smith (District 20) (@Willcsmithjr) May 1, 2023

Ben Cardin’s impact can be felt everywhere.



From preserving Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay to protecting human rights in the United States and abroad — our friend Ben has been leading the way.



Thank you Senator for your 58 years of public service. pic.twitter.com/VNGBbEpYR4 — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) May 1, 2023

Thank you, @SenatorCardin, for your career of effective leadership. Your announcement today is going to further shake up Maryland's political landscape! https://t.co/MRbn8OI3r0 — Cheryl C. Kagan (@CherylKagan) May 1, 2023