Maryland marijuana commission to award new business licenses after state lawmakers sought to grow diversity

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission plans to award additional licenses Thursday to companies to grow and process the drug, the result of state lawmakers ordering a new round of permits in hopes of boosting diversity in the fledgling industry.
The commission is to grant 14 licenses: four for growing marijuana and 10 for processing the plants into products.
The commission announced earlier this year that more than 160 firms applied for the licenses.
The licenses are scheduled to be announced Thursday afternoon at a commission meeting in Annapolis.
Commission spokesman David Torres declined to comment in advance of the meeting.
State lawmakers passed a bill — and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed it into law — in 2018 expanding the number of licenses after concerns were raised about a lack of diversity in the industry.
No African-American-owned firms were among the 15 companies that won the initial licenses for growing medical marijuana. That spurred legal challenges, as well as the legislative remedy.
A consultant’s study ordered by Hogan found that minority firms were disadvantaged in the state’s medical cannabis industry.
While the 2018 law does not explicitly designate the additional licenses for minority-owned firms, it directs the commission to “actively seek to achieve racial, ethnic, gender and geographic diversity" when awarding them.
Maryland’s medical cannabis industry has grown significantly since sales began at the end of 2017. Marijuana dispensaries in Maryland generated $96 million in gross revenue for the 12 months ending Nov. 30, 2018, according to a commission report to the legislature.