Maryland lawmakers hear concerns, hopes for new recreational cannabis industry

Lawmakers, lobbyists and industry stakeholders poured into the House Economic Matters Committee hearing room Friday to debate the creation of a safe, equitable recreational cannabis industry in Maryland.

“I’ve said, multiple times, I’m not here to create a cash cow,” House Economic Matters Chair C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat, said. “I’m here to make sure we stop young folks from being arrested and dying because of this substance.”

Advertisement

Wilson and House Ways and Means Chair Vanessa Atterbeary sponsored a bill to regulate the cultivation, production and sale of cannabis, which Marylanders overwhelmingly approved legalizing in a 2022 referendum.

“We’re here to try to regulate this so we can have a safe usage, but [also] to get rid of the black market through proper oversight and regulation to keep Marylanders safe,” Wilson said.

Advertisement

Members of Wilson and Atterbeary’s committees hunkered down in the packed committee room to hear 80 people state their cases for or against parts of the bill.

One of the General Assembly’s largest undertakings during the 90-day legislative session in Annapolis, the cannabis plan was set in motion earlier this month when lawmakers drafted the lengthy proposal to regulate and tax the new industry.

Under the bill, consumers would pay a 6% sales tax on recreational cannabis products for the fiscal year that starts July 1 That’s the date it will become legal to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. The tax rate would increase by 1% each year until it hits a maximum 10% in 2028.

Revenue from those sales would mostly go to the state’s general fund, but about a third would be prioritized to aid communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

For instance, 30% of revenue would go to a Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund. It was created last year to direct money to “community-based organizations” in areas determined by the attorney general as having suffered the most from the previous criminalization of cannabis.

An Office of Social Equity would also be formed to help direct that funding and to encourage members of such communities to participate in the industry. That would include an effort for the office to determine specific “disproportionately impacted areas” where “social equity applicants” would be the first to apply and receive a new type of recreational cannabis business license.

The bill would allow for standard licenses for up to 300 dispensaries, 100 processors and 75 growers. Standard licenses are for businesses that process over 1,000 pounds of cannabis. Another 200 dispensaries, 100 processors and 100 growers would be afforded for smaller, or “micro,” operations.

The total numbers would include current medical cannabis licensees, who would have the chance to convert to a combined medical and recreational license before July 1. About 100 dispensaries, 20 processors and 20 growers are licensed for medical cannabis. Fees to convert those licenses would range from $100,000 to $2.5 million, depending on an operator’s gross revenue in 2022.

Advertisement

Dozens of people with interests in the medical cannabis industry, hemp and other elements of cannabis testified before the committee.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

They included former Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, who is now a lobbyist and spoke on behalf of Nature’s Care and Wellness Dispensary in Cecil County. Glassman said the company had concerns about the high costs of license conversion fees and wants to ensure people who are homebound or disabled will still be able to get their medical cannabis prescriptions.

Business owners involved in hemp also expressed concerns about the bill potentially outlawing hemp and CBD products because it has a cap on THC levels. People can’t get high from CBD, which is frequently sold in a form that can be eaten or as a product that can be applied to the skin. Hemp, a cannabis plant, was previously best known for its fibers. But there are now hemp-derived products, like delta-8, that can have psychoactive effects.

Some, watching the committee discussion from the audience, dressed in black and stood as an industry leader testified.

“This language, as written, will effectively destroy an extremely diverse and equitable, federally protected industry and put hundreds out of business without even consulting the industry or offering any alternatives,” said Nicholas Patrick, co-founder of the Maryland Healthy Alternatives Association.

Wilson said he wasn’t trying to shut businesses down, but he has concerns about hemp products being used as an “intoxicant.”

Advertisement

Facing a mid-April deadline to set up the industry before the session ends, lawmakers are expected to continue debating and amending the cannabis bills in both chambers. Wilson said Friday that all proposed amendments to the House version should be submitted by Wednesday.

“This is an omnibus bill — this is a large bill. We tried to cover as much ground as we could,” Wilson said. “Again, the citizens have spoke, it is our job to answer. I believe this is a large part of the answer.”