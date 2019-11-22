Maryland regulators are allowing medical cannabis dispensaries to resume selling vaping products, after testing products for vitamin E acetate, which may be linked to vaping-related lung injuries.
“We’re pleased to announce that no vitamin E acetate was found in any of the medical cannabis vape products available at our licensed dispensaries,” Will Tilburg, acting director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, said in a statement Friday.
The cannabis commission ordered dispensaries to stop selling vaping products on Nov. 15, after federal officials linked vitamin E acetate to more than two dozen injuries and illnesses associated with vaping.
The cannabis commission required cannabis vaping products to be tested for vitamin E acetate. When the testing all came back negative, regulators lifted the ban on cannabis vape sales on Friday.
Nationally, more than 2,000 people — including 51 in Maryland — have been sickened with illness or injuries believed to be associated with vaping or e-cigarette use. E-cigarettes and vaping products can be used to deliver nicotine or cannabis to users.