The fields are set for this spring’s primaries in Maryland, including for mayor of Baltimore and U.S. House seats.
Candidates faced a 9 p.m. deadline Friday to fill out paperwork to run for party nominations for offices that will be on the ballot this year. The primary is scheduled for April 28, with the general election on Nov. 3.
Full candidate listings are posted online by the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Baltimore mayor
The marquee race in the 2020 election is for Baltimore mayor, where Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is trying to hold onto the job he ascended to last spring, when Mayor Catherine Pugh quit amid a corruption scandal.
In the Democratic primary, which in deep-blue Baltimore reliably predicts the outcome of the general election, Young is facing several challengers, among them City Council President Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, state Sen. Mary Washington, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah, former city police spokesman T.J. Smith and former U.S. Treasury official Mary Miller.
More than half a dozen Republicans also have filed to run.
Baltimore City Council president
The surprise entrant Friday night was former Baltimore City Councilman Carl Stokes, trying again for citywide office by filing to seek the nomination for council president.
With Council President Brandon Scott running for mayor, the seat is open. There are a total of seven Democratic candidates and one Republican running for council president.
In addition to Stokes, the Democrats include Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, Councilman Leon F. Pinkett III, state Del. Nick Mosby and Dan Sparaco.
Baltimore comptroller
Longtime Comptroller Joan M. Pratt faces a challenge from Councilman Bill Henry in the Democratic primary.
1st Congressional District
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is Maryland’s only Republican in Congress, representing a district that includes the Eastern Shore and stretches across Baltimore’s far northern suburbs. He’ll face a primary challenge from Jorge Delgado from Ocean City.
Four Democrats filed to run in hopes of taking a shot at Harris’ seat, including Allison Galbraith of Harford County. She sought the Democratic nomination in 2018, but lost to Jesse Colvin.
2nd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat, has represented this district that snakes around Baltimore’s suburbs for 17 years. He faces two primary challengers.
A number of Republicans are hoping to win their party’s nomination to face Ruppersberger, among them state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling of Dundalk and state Del. Rick Impallaria of Joppatowne.
3rd Congressional District
Currently represented by Democratic U.S. Sen. John Sarbanes, the 3rd Congressional District stretches through Baltimore and its suburbs in a convoluted shape.
Sarbanes has two primary challengers.
Five Republicans also have filed to run.
7th Congressional District
There’s a huge field of candidates who hope to win a full term for the congressional seat previously held by the late Elijah Cummings that includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
While a special election is under way to determine who will finish the remainder of Cummings’ term through January, a regular election also is proceeding with many of the same faces.
The Democratic field includes the late congressman’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, former Congressman Kweisi Mfume, state Sen. Jill P. Carter, state Del. Terri Hill, state Del. Talmadge Branch, state Del. Jay Jalisi, law professor Michael Higgenbotham, activist Saafir Rabb, former Cummings aide Harry Spikes and others.
Several Republicans also have filed to run, including conservative activist Kim Klacik and Liz Matory, who has run for Congress before.
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.