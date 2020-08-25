Bob Wallace, wife lend his independent Baltimore mayoral campaign $343K

With a little more than two months before the Nov. 3 election, independent Baltimore mayoral candidate Bob Wallace reports having more than $360,000 cash on hand as he seeks to break through to a heavily Democratic electorate.
Wallace’s latest campaign finance report, filed to the state late Tuesday afternoon, provides a window into the extent to which the wealthy businessman is self-funding his mayoral bid. He and his wife have together lent his campaign $343,000.
He also raised roughly $223,000 from donors.
Wallace is up against Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott, who is favored in this deep-blue city that’s elected only Democrats as mayor for the past 50 years. Also on the ballot is Republican Shannon Wright.
Still, Wallace says he believes he has a path to victory, and he can use his campaign’s deep pockets to bolster his name recognition. He spent roughly $210,000 in the latest reporting period, including paying $12,000 to Gonzales Research to conduct polls. He also spent more than $130,000 on consulting fees, the report shows.
Scott’s campaign had not yet filed his financial report, which is due at midnight, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. But his latest available disclosure, from May 22, showed him with roughly $230,000 cash on hand.
Wallace is unaffiliated with any party now, but previously was a registered Republican. Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele — the former chair of the Republican National Committee who served under then-Gov. Bob Ehrlich — donated $1,000 to Wallace’s campaign earlier this month. Dennis Schrader, who has served numerous roles in Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, gave $250.
Also among Wallace’s notable donors are higher education leaders that worked with him when he served on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Wallace Loh, the former president of the state flagship in College Park, contributed $1,500. Bob Caret, the former system chancellor, gave $250. Former regents chair Barry Gossett donated $3,000. All four served during a controversial time for the state higher education system, as it weathered intense criticism over how it handled the death of 19-year-old University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair.
Wallace has lent his campaign $293,000. The address he listed is on West Monument Street.
His wife, Carolyn Green, lent the campaign $50,000 (she also, separately, contributed $6,000, the maximum allowed under state law). She listed her address as in Clarksville.
Wallace said in a recent interview that last year he officially made his primary residence his Mount Vernon apartment, in preparation for his run. His family also still has a home in Howard County, he said.
His money has already gotten him on voters’ TV screens, with a commercial that launched during coverage of the Democratic National Convention. His campaign has said the ad buy was six figures, but the actual amount is not listed in his disclosure form. The period covered by this campaign finance report was May 18 through Aug. 18; the commercial launched the next day.
Wallace said the goal of the ad was to introduce himself to Baltimore’s electorate.
Wallace, who graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1974, founded three Baltimore companies. BITHGROUP Technologies Inc. is an IT service provider; Bithenergy Inc. is an energy services company; and EntreTeach Learning Systems LLC provides web-based training for women and minority business owners.