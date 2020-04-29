Former Treasury official Mary Miller reports spending more than $2M in Baltimore mayor’s race, new financial disclosures show

Former U.S. Treasury official Mary Miller on Tuesday reported spending more than $2 million in the competitive race to become Baltimore’s next mayor ― funding a robust advertising effort her top rivals will struggle to match.
In her first campaign finance report filed, Miller said she had raised $2.3 million ― including a $1.5 million contribution from herself ― and had more than $150,000 left on hand as she enters the final five weeks of the campaign. She said she has purchased television ads to run through the remainder of the race until the June 2 election.
“We have a broad base of support working to make Baltimore the city we know it can be,” Miller said. Nearly 50 supporters gave her the maximum $6,000 donations allowable under Maryland law.
Miller was one of three leading candidates who had filed their campaign finance reports by 8 p.m., ahead of Tuesday’s midnight deadline.
The other, current Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, reported spending $974,000 since January. Young raised $217,000 and had $202,000 left on hand.
While the city is responding to the coronavirus epidemic, Young has essentially stopped personal fundraising efforts to handle the coronavirus crisis, his campaign spokesman has said. His report shows he’s spent aggressively on television advertising and consultants.
Under normal circumstances, voters would have cast their ballot Tuesday for who they want as their next mayor, City Council president, comptroller and council member. But that election was pushed back to June 2, and shifted to an almost entirely mail-in ballot system.
Instead, on Tuesday, candidates filed updated campaign finance reports that provide a glimpse into how they’ll fund the last leg of a bizarre election season.
Former Mayor Sheila Dixon reported having roughly $300,000 on hand.
Since the last finance deadline in January, Dixon has raised more than $330,000. A Baltimore Sun/WYPR/University of Baltimore poll in early March showed her with a lead, though many voters remained undecided.
Dixon only began running TV ads this week
Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith had not filed an official report, but his campaign treasurer said that since October, he’s raised about $146,000 and has $25,000 in the bank.
Candidates’ typical methods of persuading those undecided voters — knocking on doors, speaking at forums and debating on television — have all been largely taken off the table as the coronavirus pandemic forces people to stay home. It’s also made fundraising more difficult, as unemployment rates skyrocket and people brace for a severe economic downturn.
Miller, a former T. Rowe Price executive, wasn’t required to file a finance report in January, so Tuesday’s document provides the clearest picture to date of how she’s paying for her campaign. She entered the race late, and didn’t have a campaign committee established 10 days prior to the finance report deadline.
Her filing showed her campaign bringing in large donations from across the country. Donors contributed more than $725,000 since January.
Miller received major contributions from several people affiliated with T. Rowe Price, where she worked for decades. James Riepe, retired vice chairman of the group’s Board of Directors, gave $6,000, as did his wife Gail Riepe.
That’s funded an aggressive media strategy that’s kept her on voters’ TV and computer screens. She’s spent more than $1.2 million on media, according to her campaign finance report, and this week launched a new television ad focused on her work on economic recovery during the Obama administration.
Major candidates who have not yet filed or provided information to The Baltimore Sun include former Deputy Maryland Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah and City Council President Brandon Scott.
Vignarajah reported in January having about $840,000 on hand after raising more than $1 million. Scott had nearly $430,000 cash on hand.
Two dozen candidates are running in the crowded Democratic June 2 primary. There are seven people running in the Republican primary, as well as one unaffiliated candidate for the seat.
For decades, the primary contest among the city’s Democrats, who outnumber Republican voters by nearly 10-1, has decided who leads Baltimore.