Maryland House of Delegates passes campaign finance reform package

Maryland’s House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a package of campaign finance reform legislation aimed at preventing corruption and helping the State Board of Elections investigate wrongdoing.
“This is the most meaningful campaign finance reform package in the last 10 years,” said Del. Nick J. Mosby, a Baltimore Democrat who is chairman of the Election Law subcommittee. "We are making sure regulators have the tools they need to conduct proper audits and investigations to root out bad actors who are abusing the system for personal gain.”
The package of four bills, sponsored by Mosby, is meant to address weaknesses in state election laws made clear by recent corruption cases.
One bill, which passed 95-42, would help the State Board of Elections investigate suspicious campaign donations by requiring the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to forward a list of businesses that have forfeited their registrations to the State Board of Elections. The bill would also require each campaign finance entity to identify and list contributions from businesses that have forfeited their registrations.
That bill comes after former Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy and tax evasion concerning the sale of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books. Among the allegations from prosecutors in that case was that Pugh used illegal straw donations to help her campaign.
Another bill, which passed 97-39, prohibits a candidate’s family member or employee of the candidate from serving as the campaign’s treasurer.
That bill comes after former Democratic Prince George’s County Del. Tawanna Gaines was sentenced to six months in prison for misusing campaign funds for her personal benefit.
As part of that case, Gaines’ daughter and former campaign treasurer, Anitra Edmond, was sentenced to probation on a related charge of wire fraud.
The bills now advance to the Maryland Senate for consideration.