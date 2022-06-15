Maryland governor candidates open their ledgers on the lengthy money race that helps them lure voters

As Maryland primary voters begin receiving ballots by mail this week, several of the leading candidates for governor reported having sizable war chests to continue using on television ads and other efforts in their bids to win over voters ahead of the July 19 primary.

Wes Moore, among the front-runners in the Democratic primary, reported having $1,75,15 on hand as of June 7. His running mate, former Del. Aruna Miller, had $351,254 in a separate campaign committee, bringing the ticket’s total up to about $2.1 million — the most of any candidate who had revealed their fundraising and spending by Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Moore, an author and former nonprofit organization leader, had been the leading fundraiser in a crowded 10-person race when candidates last reported their finances in January. The political newcomer has kept pace in the last six months, raising roughly $2.5 million to bring his total amount raised to $7.3 million since he became a candidate last year.

“Every single one of us should be remarkably proud because this is a journey we have all made together,” Moore told donors during a virtual fundraiser Tuesday night featuring Oprah Winfrey. “And without each and every one of you, we would not be positioned where we are right now, which is we are five weeks away from being on pace to win.”

Advertisement

Many of the candidates, including Moore, have been running television ads across the state for weeks in a tight race where no candidate has pulled far ahead of the pack.

A poll of likely primary voters conducted by The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore from late May to early June placed Moore at 15% — second among what was then a field of 10 Democrats. Comptroller Peter Franchot led the race with support from 20% of Democratic voters, while former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez nipped at Moore’s heels with 13%.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern l. Baker III, who came in fourth with 7% of the support from surveyed Democrats, suspended his campaign on Friday, citing his campaign’s financial struggles. His latest campaign finance report indicated he had just under $12,000 left on June 7.

The rest of the field faced a deadline at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to report their latest finances, though only a few had filed detailed reports ahead of time.

Perez and his running mate, former Baltimore City Councilmember Shannon Sneed, filed reports for three committees that had a combined $1.2 million on hand as of June 7.

A former federal official and Democratic National Committee chair, Perez has racked up endorsements from organized labor in addition to the support of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers.

His campaign committee reported having $375,359.97 on hand while Sneed’s committee had $247,01 and another combined committee had $577,053. They raised a combined $1.5 million since mid-January and $4 million total for the current election cycle.

”I’m so appreciative for the generous support from all those who believe in us, including unprecedented backing from labor and working families, who trust my long career in public service, working to expand opportunity and promote justice, and delivering for Marylanders,” Perez said in a statement.

Advertisement

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Another candidate who had filed detailed reports by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday was Kelly Schulz, the front-runner in the Republican primary who is endorsed by outgoing GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Schulz and her running mate, Jeff Woolford, reported having $74,95 on hand after raising nearly $936,000 since January.

Former Clinton White House official Jon Baron reported having $1,61,10.30 on hand — almost $115,000 less than his January report.

The campaign of former U.S. Department of Education Secretary John B. King, in a news release earlier Tuesday, said it would report having over $00,000 on-hand.

King and his running mate, Michelle Siri, the executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, raised $70,000 since January — $300,000 of which came within the past two weeks after racking up endorsements from the Sierra Club and Pro-Choice Maryland Action, the campaign said in a statement.

Others who had yet to file as of 8:30 p.m. included six Democrats — Franchot, former state Attorney General Doug Gansler, former Clinton White House official Jon Baron, former Obama White House official Ashwani Jain, academic and Bread and Roses Party founder Jerome Segal and teacher Ralph Jaffe. Republican candidates who had not filed included Del. Dan Cox, former defense attorney and lower-tax advocate Robin Ficker and lawyer Joe Werner.

Advertisement

The Maryland State Board of Elections said Monday it had mailed out some 400,000 mail-in ballots already. Voters can request mail-in ballots until July 12. Early voting in-person begins July 7.