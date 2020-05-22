xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Leading Baltimore mayoral candidates spent more than $6 million on campaigns

By  and
Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2020 7:31 PM

The leading Baltimore mayoral candidates have spent more than $6 million trying to convince voters they’re the right person for the job.

The latest round of campaign finance reports — filed with a little more than a week to go until the Democratic primary — provide a new window into how candidates are paying for the blitz of mailers and TV ads they need to spread their message at a time when many people are staying home due to the coronavirus.

Former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah reported having the most cash on hand in the final push, with more than $360,000 to spend. Vignarajah loaned his campaign $100,000 in late April.

City Council President Brandon Scott’s campaign reported having roughly $230,000 to spend.
Former U.S. Treasury official Mary Miller had roughly $180,000 in the bank. She contributed more than $2 million to her own campaign, funding an aggressive media strategy that’s turned her from a virtually unknown candidate into a frontrunner.

In addition to her heavy spending on television buys, she also funneled more than $100,000 into reaching voters by mail since the end of April.

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon reported having more than $110,000 to spend in the last days of the race after raising roughly $97,000 in the last filing period.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has about $90,000 cash on hand. He started this election season in a stronger financial position than many of his opponents, thanks to a war chest accumulated over his two decades in City Hall.

But his fundraising has been lackluster in recent months; his campaign says he is solely focused on guiding the city through the pandemic and doesn’t have time to call up donors. He raised about $42,000 during the last filing period.

Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith trailed the rest of the pack with $9,000 left to spend. He raised about $28,000 in the last filing period.

A Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore/WYPR-FM poll released this week showed a tight and competitive race.

Dixon and Miller were tied with 18% support among the likely primary voters surveyed. They were followed closely by Scott at 15%.

Vignarajah had 11% support, followed by Smith with 6%, and Young with 5%.

The poll of 400 likely Baltimore Democratic primary voters was conducted May 11-18. It has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

