Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has nearly $960,000 cash on hand as he fights to hold onto his position ahead of a crowded April Democratic primary, according to a campaign finance report he filed Wednesday.
Young was the first major candidate to file a report with the Maryland State Board of Elections ahead of a midnight deadline.
His figures likely place him among the top fundraisers in the race, although former Deputy Maryland Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah earlier sent supporters a message that he planned to report having about $825,000 on hand after raising more than $1 million.
A large chunk of Young’s fundraising stemmed from a $4,000-a-person October fundraiser at The Bygone restaurant in Harbor East. Northeast Foods President Bill Paterakis and his nephew, restaurateur Alex Smith, hosted the event. Members of the Paterakis family, owners of a baking empire, collectively contributed $30,000 on Oct. 17. Smith and his brother, Eric, who formed the Atlas Restaurant Group, each gave $6,000, the maximum a candidate can receive from one person. Their father, Frederick Smith, who is vice president of Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcasting, gave $4,000.
Young also received a $4,000 donation Oct. 17 from former state school superintendent Nancy Grasmick and $6,000 in November from Scott Plank, founder of Baltimore developer War Horse Cities and brother of Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.
Among the incumbent mayor’s expenditures: $8,500 to a Washington-based opposition research firm.
Vignarajah’s official filing was not yet public Wednesday afternoon, but in his memo to supporters last week, he highlighted donations from Thurgood Marshall Jr.; Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures; former Maryland Attorney General Steve Sachs, and John and Laura Arnold, philanthropists who are funding surveillance planes that will fly over Baltimore starting this year to gather images for city police investigations.
The other candidates running in the April 28 primary include City Council President Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith, state Sen. Mary Washington and former T. Rowe Price executive Mary Miller.
Smith reported having about $22,000 cash on hand going into the remaining three months of the primary campaign, according to his campaign finance filing. Smith received the maximum donation from two contributors, including Scott Dorsey, CEO of Merritt Properties of Baltimore. Smith spent a quarter of the $44,318 he raised on consulting fees, and shelled out an additional $350 for two Baltimore Ravens tickets in December, his report shows.
Dixon raised roughly $100,000 to kick off her campaign, including top donations from Ernestine Hurtt of E&J Developer Management Services who contributed $14,500 and Haden Jackson of Baltimore Recycling Center who gave $7,500. Pless B. Jones, a past donor of Dixon’s, donated $6,000 personally, while P&J Contracting, of which he is president, gave $5,000.
Dixon has nearly $89,000 remaining in her campaign coffers following a $20,000 expenditure in November to poll the race.
Washington expected to report having $115,000 to spend, according to a news release from her campaign.
Scott hasn’t publicized any amounts ahead of the deadline. As of the last report in January 2019, Scott had $143,039. He was a City Council member at the time.
Miller, who entered the race last week, wasn’t required to file a finance report Wednesday. That’s because she didn’t have a campaign committee established 10 days prior to the finance report deadline.