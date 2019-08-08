BWI Marshall Airport to receive nearly $10 million federal grant for taxiway reconstruction

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will receive a $10 million federal grant to fix up one of its runway approaches, Maryland congressional delegation officials announced Thursday.
The money from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program will be used for the reconstruction of BWI’s Taxiway Z, “which has reached the end of its useful life,” according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, all Democrats.
“BWI is a huge asset to our state and our nation. So much of our region’s commerce depends on its safe and efficient operation, as do millions of travelers each year,” Cardin, ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said in a statement. “I’m pleased by this federal investment in making our airport better and will continue to fight for infrastructure investments to benefit communities throughout Maryland.”
The airport is a key contributor to Maryland’s economic success, both by promoting tourism and business, said Van Hollen, who serves on the Senate Budget and Appropriations committees.
"It’s crucial that the airport is able to continue providing safe and timely service to Marylanders and visitors alike,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I will keep fighting to make sure our airports have the resources they need to support all those who visit and live in our great state.”
Sarbanes pledged to continue working with the congressional delegation to bring federal grant money for Maryland infrastructure projects.
"This federal investment will help ensure that BWI Airport remains one of Maryland’s key commercial and economic hubs,” Sarbanes said in a statement.
A spokesman for the Maryland Aviation Administration, which owns and operates the airport, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The airport improvement program pays for runway, taxiway, signage, lighting and marking improvements at airports across the country.