The BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Rail Station reopened Tuesday following a $4.7 million, 14-month renovation, state officials announced.
The renovated station — which offers MARC, Amtrak, Light Rail and bus service — includes more natural sunlight, a larger seating area, more electrical outlets for passengers to charge their phones and computers, new ticketing facilities, concessions area and restrooms, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.
A temporary ticketing and waiting area with restrooms was set up to serve passengers during renovations, which began in August 2018.
Maryland Transit Administrator Kevin Quinn said the goal of the renovation was enhancing riders’ experience.
“The renovated station at BWI Marshall Airport does just that for our MARC Train customers, and was accomplished without disrupting rail service,” Quinn said in a statement.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, who announced his resignation from state government Monday, said the renovated station “will welcome travelers from all over the world to Maryland and the Washington, D.C. region.”
The renovation, like the $7 million renovation of the Camden Station in Baltimore, was “long overdue,” said Steve Chan, chairman of the MARC Riders Advisory Council.
The resurgence of train travel since the 1960s has necessitated the upgrades to the aging train stations, as well as Union Station in Washington, Chan said. He had a chance to use the new BWI station during a soft launch after the project was complete and was “quite pleased” with its amenities, he said.
“It has more comfortable facilities to wait, the ability to handle more passenger loading, the ability to handle more customers,” he said. “It was an upgrade that was most welcome.”