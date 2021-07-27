Buttigieg to visit Port of Baltimore to tout Biden’s infrastructure deal Thursday

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Port of Baltimore Thursday to tout the benefits of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal.
“Secretary Buttigieg is scheduled to take a tour, meet with port officials and workers, and deliver remarks,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.
The announcement came amid intense negotiations among Senators and the White House Tuesday to salvage the deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority.
This story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.