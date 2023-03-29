Senate moves forward Gov. Wes Moore’s nominee to lead Maryland State Police, but with conditions

Gov. Wes Moore’s nominee to lead the Maryland State Police won a crucial first step toward confirmation Wednesday with the understanding that — if he’s approved by the full Senate — a portion of the agency’s funding will be withheld until he meets certain goals.

The fate of Lt. Col. Roland Butler’s nomination to serve as the state police superintendent had been in question as lawmakers said they were concerned about the agency’s culture during the time Butler served in leadership positions there.

After behind-the-scenes meetings among senators, Butler and the governor’s office in recent weeks, the unusual financial arrangement was announced during Wednesday’s Senate Executive Nominations Committee just before the panel voted 15-2 to move him forward.

Committee Chair Pam Beidle, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, said the state’s 2024 fiscal year budget will include a provision to withhold $250,000 from the superintendent’s budget. The money would not be released until Butler advises the legislature of progress in meeting goals around the equitable treatment of troopers, addressing complaints in a more timely manner, increasing morale, and more.

Butler would be required to submit two reports to update the General Assembly, on July 1 and July 15.

“The governor fully supports Col. Butler to be the next superintendent of our state police,” said Beidle, who added she spoke with the governor earlier Wednesday. “He has goals and expectations for the colonel, as do we as senators.”

Butler’s nomination is expected to come before the full 47-member Senate by the end of this week or next week.

