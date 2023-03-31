Maryland lawmakers reach state budget compromise, including on money for private school tuition

Maryland lawmakers said Friday they reached an agreement on a $62.5 billion state budget plan, meeting in the middle on funding for private and public schools after the issue threw a wrench into negotiations earlier in the week.

The deal will put $9 million in a scholarship program that sends students from families with low incomes to private and parochial schools, and it will add $900 million to the state’s long-term public education reform plan, the chief budget negotiators told reporters.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and House leaders had called for reducing the scholarship program — saying taxpayer money should go to public schools — from $10 million to $8 million. Key senators had called for keeping the program fully funded. Democrats are in charge of both chambers.

On the funding for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the negotiators agreed to take the House’s original position. The Senate had preferred to fund the Blueprint at $800 million and move another $100 million aside for potential future transportation projects.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Ben Barnes and Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Chair Guy Guzzone announced the agreement Friday morning. It came after a contentious situation Thursday in which delegates showed up to a public meeting that the senators said they were never told was happening.

