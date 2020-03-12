Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh endorses Joe Biden for president

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president, Biden’s campaign announced Thursday.
In a prepared statement, Frosh, a Democrat, said he was endorsing Biden because he can unify the country and because he shares the values of Maryland residents.
“We need a president who works as hard as Marylanders do because they know who they are and where they come from, and that doesn’t just offer promises— but delivers a better future for our country,” he said.
Frosh, who is serving his second term as attorney general, is a former state senator and member of the house of delegates.