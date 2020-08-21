xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore’s housing commissioner out at City Hall

Talia Richman
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 21, 2020 4:54 PM
Michael Braverman, housing commissioner for Baltimore City, tours the 2200 block of Prentiss Place in East Baltimore in 2019. Braverman's last day with the city was Friday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun)

In the midst of a global pandemic that many warn could lead to an eviction crisis, Baltimore’s housing commissioner has left his job at City Hall.

A city spokesman would not confirm whether Michael Braverman resigned or was fired, only that his last day was Friday.

“We do not discuss personnel matters,” spokesman James Bentley said.

Braverman spent more than three decades working in Baltimore. His departure represents additional upheaval at the top levels of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s administration.
Since he was soundly defeated in the June Democratic primary, Young lost his chief spokesman and his deputy chief of staff for operations. At the start of the pandemic, there were also shake-ups in leadership in the mayor’s offices of homeless services and emergency management.

Braverman could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

