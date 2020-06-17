Baltimore spending panel approves $148 million in bonds for Port Covington over protest

Baltimore’s spending panel on Wednesday voted to approve issuing $148 million in bonds to support the sprawling Port Covington project in South Baltimore.
The Board of Estimates voted 4-1 to authorize the bond issue, the first phase of a $660 million public financing package for Port Covington, the formerly industrial area owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.
The bonds were expected to be issued in the first quarter of this year, after a city finance panel approved them in December.
A group of civic organizations filed a protest ahead of the vote, citing the pandemic as one reason the spending panel should delay or withdraw the plan. Barbara Samuels, of the ACLU of Maryland, said the city’s economic outlook is far different now than it was when the City Council passed the bond deal in 2016.
She said the city has “nothing to lose and everything to gain” by waiting to move forward until after the city has conducted an updated risk analysis that takes into account the massive disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
The city bond money was approved for spending on public infrastructure surrounding construction of an initial phase of redevelopment, which includes three apartment buildings, two office buildings and 1,000 parking spaces. The area currently is home to Under Armour offices, a Sagamore-owned restaurant and whiskey distillery, and The Baltimore Sun’s offices and printing presses. The Sun has a long-term lease on its facility.
Work on the project has stalled in attempt to protect workers from the coronavirus.
Samuels and the other groups protesting the vote questioned whether there will be the same demand for such space moving forward from the pandemic.
Colin Tarbert, president of the Baltimore Development Corporation, told city officials that he and others continue to monitor the impact coronavirus may have on the project.
“But I can say that this is a long-term project and the vision for the long-term future hasn’t changed,” he said.
Michael Middleton, with the Cherry Hill Development Corporation, rebuked those protesting the deal for not considering how residents in the surrounding neighborhoods feel about the project. He said the people in South Baltimore have been working with developers to figure out ways they can work together and improve their communities.
“I don’t know for whom they speak,” he said of the organizations that filed the protest.
City Council President Brandon Scott cast the sole opposing vote Wednesday. Scott, the Democratic nominee for mayor, said he voted no because he doesn’t feel there has been enough transparency surrounding the deal.
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.