‘We owe these gentlemen’: Maryland board approves nearly $4M for 2 wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

The board also approved final payment schedules for three other men who were imprisoned wrongfully after erroneous convictions. In March, the board approved paying a total of $8.7 million to the men, who served more than 35 years each for a murder they did not commit. Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins will receive about $2.9 million each. They were exonerated last year in the 1983 slaying of a Baltimore junior high school student.