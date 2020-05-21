In contract dispute with Maryland, politically connected firm Blue Flame begins delivering ventilators

Federal Express driver, Chris Ramdeen delivers 27 Philips ventilators to the state of Maryland that were ordered from Blue Flame Medical. The shipment of ventilators was delivered to a warehouse in Sparrows Point where the state will store them. The 27 ventilators are valued at $1.1 million dollars and the state has another 83 ventilators that are still on order from Blue Flame Medical. May 21, 2020(Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)