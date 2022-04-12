Maryland lawmakers passed bills on abortion, taxes, ‘ghost guns’ and the environment. Here’s a look at what’s becoming law.

Delegates Robbyn Lewis, right, and Regina T. Boyce, second from right, join in the cheers from the floor as delegates took turns acknowledging the support of their spouses on Sine Die, the last day of the Maryland General Assembly session. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The 2022 Maryland General Assembly session was marked by a gradual return to a pre-pandemic normalcy, and by the shadow of elections shaken up in a battle over how to draw congressional district lines.

That meant fewer struggles this year to broker debates over complex legislative issues via Zoom, and plenty of incentive to pass major initiatives that will motivate voters on both ends of the political spectrum.

Here are some noteworthy measures lawmakers added to the books: