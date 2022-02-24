Baltimore police aren’t notified when city defendants get released on bond. State lawmakers aim to change that.

After months of surging gun violence, Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner are pushing for proposed legislation that would require better coordination between the state-run jail and local law enforcement — a chronic communication lapse they contend has hindered efforts to tackle rising violent crime.
If passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the bill would require the Maryland Division of Pretrial Detention and Services, which runs the Baltimore jail, to notify city police whenever someone is released on bail. That would allow officers to better protect crime victims and witnesses, officials said.
The issue is unique to Baltimore because a state agency runs its local jail, in contrast to other jurisdictions where local law enforcement fills that role.
“Let’s be honest, this is about closing a loophole that should have never existed in the first place,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference outside the Maryland State House.
He said fixing the problem is long overdue — and passing such “common-sense legislation” has become increasingly urgent amid rising gun violence and a number of recent high-profile shootings, including the killing of a Baltimore police officer.
Two suspects were later arrested in that case. At the time of the shooting, one was awaiting trial after a previous arrest in March 2020, when he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and released on his own recognizance. State lawmakers made note of his pretrial release during a hearing before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee later Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to the committee expressing his support for the bill.
“Our brave law enforcement officers work every day to remove violent offenders from our streets, and are often surprised when they encounter the same offender days or weeks following the initial arrest, particularly if trial has not yet occurred,” the letter said. “This legislation aims to increase coordination and communication, which may in turn enhance public safety.”
The proposal remains in the early stages of legislative review. If passed, it would take effect Oct. 1.
Sen. Cory McCray, a Baltimore Democrat who filed the bill, said he became aware of the issue during recent meetings with city police leaders. He also said state corrections leaders had expressed their willingness to comply.
An agency spokesperson did not provide comment Wednesday afternoon.
Officials referenced an arrangement dating back to 1991, when the state agency that oversees Maryland prisons also took over management of the Baltimore Pretrial Complex. They said the resulting communication issues went undiscovered for decades.
“Passage of this bill will send an unequivocal message to both the victim and the perpetrator that the game has changed,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “We’re going to use everything in our disposal to keep our residents safe and hold perpetrators accountable.”
Harrison said the new information will allow his department to develop better strategies to prevent retaliatory gun violence and protect witnesses — “those who risked everything to come forward” with information.
Under the current system, Harrison said, officers are generally unable to notify victims and witnesses when a defendant is released on bond.
“This bill will change that dynamic,” he said.
It also would allow the department to systematically track how often people are committing crimes while awaiting trial in other cases. Officials said that data doesn’t currently exist because of the communication issue.
Senate President Bill Ferguson, who also spoke during the Wednesday press conference, said the bill is one of many aimed at improving public safety as legislators have prioritized the issue this year.
“What this bill does is give people the information they need,” he said.