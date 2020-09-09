Henry announces key hires as part of Baltimore comptroller transition

Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry on Wednesday announced key hires and members of his transition team as he prepares to take over as comptroller.
Henry, the Democratic nominee, is expected to officially assume the role in December. There is no Republican or unaffiliated candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot.
He beat longtime incumbent Joan Pratt in the June primary, ousting her after more than two decades on the job. Henry promised to usher in an era of transparency and accountability as the city’s fiscal watchdog.
Working with him will be Erika McClammy as deputy comptroller and Celeste Amato as chief of staff, his office announced Wednesday. He expects to formalize their hiring after he’s sworn in.
McClammy, a lawyer, has spent more than 20 years working in local government and community development. She most recently worked as the city health department’s director of client and legal services. She also previously managed Baltimore’s human services division, focusing on reducing the impact of poverty in city neighborhoods.
Amato will leave her job as president of the Maryland Philanthropy Network to take on her role in Henry’s office. She, too, previously worked in city government, doing economic development and communications work, as well as helping run initiatives like the “Cleaner Greener” campaign under then-Democratic Mayor Sheila Dixon.
Henry also announced the leaders of his transition team, which is co-chaired by state Sen. Mary Washington, who ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor, and Brad Rogers, director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.
The transition team will consist of six work groups:
- The Audits Workgroup, chaired by Justin Williams, a partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP.
- The Real Estate Workgroup, chaired by Jim French, principal of French Development, LLC.
- The Communications Services Workgroup, chaired by Ricarra Jones, political director of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
- The Ethics & Transparency Workgroup, chaired by Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of Baltimore Community Foundation.
- The Modernization & Restructuring Workgroup, chaired by Jess Gartner, CEO of Allovue.
- The Procurement & Economic Opportunity Workgroup, chaired by Kylie Patterson, director of economic inclusion at Johns Hopkins University.
In a complication to the transition process last month, a former Pratt aide was found shredding documents in City Hall. As a result, the city law department said it would take an oversight role in the handover.
“After the shredding of documents, I made clear it can’t happen again and that the law department needs to review any documents thought to be ones not needed in the incoming administration,” City Solicitor Dana Moore said in August. “The law department will support the transition by reviewing documents before they are archived, recycled, shred or tossed.”