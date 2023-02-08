Watch live: President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden will offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition during his second State of the Union address, according to prepared remarks released ahead of Tuesday night’s speech. He’s appealing to Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” as a weary nation struggles with economic uncertainty, war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China. This will be Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections. Among the State of the Union attendees will be Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor. Biden’s address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

