Biden to hold Baltimore fundraiser as more U.S. House members seek impeachment proceedings against Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Baltimore for a fundraiser Tuesday as an increasing number of U.S. House Democrats press for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, who is accused trying to intimidate the president of Ukraine to start an investigation of Biden’s son.
Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is to address campaign donors at a private event in Baltimore.
“Desperate Donald Trump knows that I can beat him, so now he’s enlisting the help of a foreign government — once again,” Biden tweeted recently. “It’s an abuse of power and violates every basic norm of the presidency.”
Trump counters that a July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was innocent and that the focus should instead be on whether Biden had a conflict of interest when he was working with Ukraine as vice president while his son, Hunter, was on the board of a gas company in that country.
The Washington Post, citing senior administration officials, reported Trump told his staff to hold back nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine before the phone call in which the president is said to have pressured Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden. The money, which Congress had approved, was released after the call. The call is part of a government whistleblower’s complaint against Trump.
Trump told reporters Tuesday in New York that he withheld the aid to call attention to other countries’ failure to contribute to Ukraine.
“I’d withhold again, and I’ll continue to withhold, until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine,” the president said, according to a White House transcript. “Because they’re not doing it. Just the United States. We’re putting up the bulk of the money. And I’m asking, ‘Why is that?’”
An increasing number of House Democrats are seeking an impeachment inquiry.
On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned an announcement Tuesday after meeting with her leadership team and the Democratic caucus.
“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s a witch hunt,” Trump said in New York. “I’m leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me. The only way they can try is through impeachment.”