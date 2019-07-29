Biden announces 29 Maryland endorsements

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading polls in the race to capture the Democratic nomination for president, on Monday announced 29 endorsements from current and former officials in the state of Maryland.
The endorsements ― which include support from Democratic state Sens. Nancy King (Montgomery), Jim Rosapepe (Anne Arundel and Prince George’s), Bobby Zirkin (Baltimore County), Brian Feldman (Montgomery) and Ron Young (Frederick) ― were part of a slate of announcements Biden was making in states across the country.
“Each and every one of these leaders are trusted voices in their communities and I am proud to have earned their support,” Biden said in a statement. “Their endorsements are crucial to this campaign. I look forward to standing alongside them and speaking with voters in their communities about rebuilding the backbone of our country – the middle class – and unifying America.”
To date, Biden has led nearly every poll in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in next year’s election.
The Maryland endorsers of Biden are below:
· Gloria Lawlah, Former State Secretary of Aging & Former State Senator
· Dana Stein, State Delegate
· Scott Poyer, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
· Al Wynn, Former United States Representative
· Karl Kirby Pence, Former Maryland State Teachers Association President
· Karen Lewis Young, State Delegate
· Thomas Slater, Former member Board of Regents and Frederick County Democrat Central Committee
· Jim Rosapepe, State Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman and Former US Ambassador to Romania
· Vincent Demarco, Leading Maryland Public Health and Health Care Advocate
· Nancy King, State Senator
· Grace Connally, Baltimore County Registrar of Wills
· Bobby Zirkin, State Senator
· John McDonough, Former Secretary of State
· Jim Brochin, Former State Senator
· Andrew Pruski, Anne Arundel County Council Chairman
· Anne Healey, State Delegate
· Jim Kraft, Former Baltimore City Councilman
· Denise Mitchell, College Park City Councilwoman
· Hannah Byron, Former State Economic Development Official
· Ken Kerr, State Delegate
· Carl Widell, Former Talbot County Democratic Central Committee Chairman
· Brian Feldman, State Senator
· Ron Young, State Senator
· Erek Barron, State Delegate and Former Counsel to then Sen. Joe Biden
· Ida Ruben, Former State Senate President Pro Tem
· Patrick Armstrong, Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee Chairman
· Herb Smith, Howard County Democratic Central Committee Member
· Justin Holliday, Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee Member
· Doug Sentz, Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee Treasurer