Biden, frequent Baltimore visitor, to return to city Wednesday for Democrats’ policy conference

President Joe Biden, a frequent Baltimore visitor, is scheduled to return to the city on Wednesday to address U.S. House Democrats at their annual policy conference, according to the White House.

The Democratic president will deliver remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference “on his administration and Congress’ historic investments in America,” the White House said in a scheduling advisory.

Democrats hold the conference to discuss the party’s ideas and priorities. The caucus met in Philadelphia last year, and Biden addressed the group. The conference is chaired by Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat.

Further details about Wednesday’s trip were not available Monday morning.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, spoke in Baltimore at a similar conference — a Republican retreat — in 2019 and was greeted by protesters as his motorcade sped through the city.

Biden has traveled multiple times to Democrat-dominated Baltimore since becoming president in 2021. He was last in the city on Jan. 30 to tout federal funding to replace the roughly 150-year-old Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel near Penn Station. He has also made trips to the Port of Baltimore and to a CNN town hall at Center Stage.

The president got 87.2% of the city’s vote during the 2020 election and has raised campaign funds in the city.