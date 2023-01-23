Biden to return to Baltimore next week to tout rail project

President Joe Biden will return to Baltimore next week to tout federal funding to replace the 150-year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, according to the White House.

The president will visit Jan. 30 as part of a trip that includes a New York City stop, as well, to showcase funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a news release obtained in advance by The Baltimore Sun.

Advertisement

Biden, a Democrat, has been a frequent Baltimore visitor since he became president in 2021. He’s made trips to the Port of Baltimore and to a CNN town hall at Center Stage.

Further details about next Monday’s trip were not yet available.

Advertisement

Amtrak is replacing a 4-mile section of its Northeast Corridor, including the mile-long B&P Tunnel, with two tubes that will allow trains to travel at 100 mph, rather than 30 mph.

The new tunnel will eliminate the biggest passenger rail bottleneck between Washington and New Jersey, which costs Amtrak and MARC commuter rail trains an average of seven hours of delays each weekday, according to Amtrak. The project will take years to complete, with trains continuing to run through the current tunnel during construction of the new one.

The article will be updated.