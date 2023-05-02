Here’s a look at possible contenders for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin at his Baltimore home. He will not be seeking reelection. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

The decision of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, the Maryland Democrat, to not seek a fourth term in 2024 will create a rare Senate opening that is already attracting interest from multiple elected officials.

The state’s last U.S. Senate vacancy was in 2016 after Democrat Barbara Mikulski announced that she would retire after five terms. The Democratic primary attracted a pair of U.S. House members — Chris Van Hollen and Donna Edwards — and Van Hollen won the primary and general election.

Some possible contenders for Cardin’s seat include U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Frederick County and Western Maryland; Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando.

Although none of the three Democrats have announced their intentions, they have begun preparing for the campaign in various ways, such as bringing in strategists or other staff.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County are also considering entering the race, according to aides.

Former two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan could not be reached Monday through two former aides. He has said in the past that he’s not interested in the Senate.

Hogan was elected twice — in 2014 and 2018 — in a state where Democratic voters outnumber their Republican counterparts by a 2-1 ratio.

“Larry Hogan is the first place Republicans want to go,” said Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director and veteran of Maryland politics. “It’s a narrow path to victory for Republicans in Maryland, and Larry Hogan has shown he can get it done.”

Maryland has not elected a Republican U.S. senator since Charles McC. Mathias of Frederick in 1980.

Here are some basic sketches of the potential Democratic contenders:

Likely in

U.S. Rep. David Trone, 67, was elected to a third term in November in the state’s sprawling 6th Congressional District, which extends from Montgomery County into Western Maryland. Trone, the founder of the Total Wine & More retailer, poured more than $12 million into the race against Republican Del. Neil Parrott. Trone had $171,000 in his campaign account as of March 31, but his previous bids for office have been almost entirely funded with the millions of dollars he has lent his election efforts. In Congress, Trone has emphasized combating fentanyl overdoses and improving access to mental health care.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, 52, won reelection in 2022 in heavily Democratic Prince George’s County, the state’s second most populous county behind Montgomery. She opted to seek a second term rather than run for governor. Last month, Alsobrooks traveled across the state to the Western Maryland Democratic Summit, where she introduced Cardin as part of the program. Her appearance raised media speculation that she might run for Cardin’s seat if he were to retire, and aides have done nothing to quash those reports. She has emphasized access to health care in her county, which was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Alsobrooks would need to start fundraising from scratch because her current campaign funds cannot be used to run for federal office.

Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, a 40-year-old civil rights attorney, was first elected in 2018 as an at-large member in the state’s largest county. He was reelected in 2022. His priorities include ensuring adequate supplies of affordable housing, and police reform. He is the author of a 2022 memoir, “My Seven Black Fathers,” chronicling his experiences with systematic racism and lessons learned from mentors.

Considering running