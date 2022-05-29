Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin decries Congress’ inability to debate gun safety measures

Two weeks after a racist massacre in a Buffalo grocery store and a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that quickly followed, Congress is not any closer to debating gun safety legislation, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said Sunday.

Speaking to Sandra Smith on Fox News Sunday, Cardin said Democratic senators have been unable to get their 10 Republican colleagues to start debating proposals on gun violence prevention. Republican senators on Thursday blocked a bill on domestic terrorism proposed after 10 Black people were killed in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, a man was killed in a Southern California church with a Taiwanese congregation, and 19 children and two adults were killed at school in Texas.

Advertisement

“The United States Senate is known as the great deliberative body. But if we can’t even get a bill on the floor to debate. Where are we?” Cardin asked. “This is an issue that the American public expects us to act. Enough’s enough. Congress needs to act. It needs to take action that can help avoid these types of tragedies — elementary school children being gunned down; we’ve got to do something.”

Cardin emphasized the urgency of the issue but did not offer any specifics on how to rally the Senate to work together on addressing mass shootings and hate crimes. In a response to an audio clip of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that no laws could have prevented the Uvalde shooting, in which a gunman legally bought two AK-15-style rifles days after turning 18, Cardin questioned why military-style weapons are easily accessible for public purchase.

Advertisement

“I think getting them off the street would be very helpful in saving lives. Will save all lives? No. But America is an outlier in gun violence. We’re in a class by ourselves. We have to ask why. And one of the reasons is the fact that it’s so easy to get these military-style weapons, particularly an 18-year-old being able to buy that type of weapon. I think it raises questions about America and our laws compared to the rest of the nation world,” Cardin said.

In the aftermath of a spate of horrific mass shootings, politicians and the public have called on Congress to pass H.R. 8, a proposal called the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, which would require background checks on all gun sales. But a similar bill that was introduced after 20 children and six adults were killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, failed nearly a decade ago. And Democrats have expressed skepticism over the fate of H.R. 8.